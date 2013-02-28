Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Feb 28 National Bank of Canada, the country's sixth-largest lender, on Thursday said its first-quarter profit rose 3.7 percent due largely to improved wealth management income.
The Montreal-based bank earned C$364 million ($354.07 million), or C$2.03 a share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$351 million, or C$1.99 a share.
Excluding items, the bank earned C$2.02 a share. Analysts had expected a profit of C$2.01 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wealth management income rose 24 percent to C$51 million, while personal and commercial banking profit climbed 5 percent to C$178 million.
Financial markets income slipped 5 percent to C$115 million.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.