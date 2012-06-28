ATHENS, June 28 National Bank of Greece named deputy chief executive Alexandros Tourkolias as CEO of Greece's largest lender on Thursday, as part of widely expected management reshuffle.

The bank said Apostolos Tamvakis resigned as CEO to make way for Tourkolias, confirming a Reuters report on Wednesday.

Tourkolias, in charge of NBG's shipping portfolio, has been an executive member of the board since 2010.

The bank said Petros Christodoulou, formerly head of Greece's debt agency, PDMA, would replace Tourkolias as deputy CEO.

Tourkolias was also appointed NBG chairman, replacing veteran banker Vassilis Rapanos who quit the post after also turning down the post of finance minister earlier this week over health problems.

The bank said Tourkolias would be succeeded as chairman by George Zanias, after he resigns from as caretaker finance minister.

Management changes at state-controlled companies often follow a change in government in Greece, which held national elections on June 17. The state exerts indirect influence on management at NBG through state pension funds that own stakes in the lender. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Dan Lalor)