ATHENS, June 28 National Bank of Greece
named deputy chief executive Alexandros Tourkolias as
CEO of Greece's largest lender on Thursday, as part of widely
expected management reshuffle.
The bank said Apostolos Tamvakis resigned as CEO to make way
for Tourkolias, confirming a Reuters report on Wednesday.
Tourkolias, in charge of NBG's shipping portfolio, has been
an executive member of the board since 2010.
The bank said Petros Christodoulou, formerly head of
Greece's debt agency, PDMA, would replace Tourkolias as deputy
CEO.
Tourkolias was also appointed NBG chairman, replacing
veteran banker Vassilis Rapanos who quit the post after also
turning down the post of finance minister earlier this week over
health problems.
The bank said Tourkolias would be succeeded as chairman by
George Zanias, after he resigns from as caretaker finance
minister.
Management changes at state-controlled companies often
follow a change in government in Greece, which held national
elections on June 17. The state exerts indirect influence on
management at NBG through state pension funds that own stakes in
the lender.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Dan Lalor)