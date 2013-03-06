BERLIN, March 6 Britain's National Express expects to carry 500,000 bus passengers in Germany this year as it launches operations in the newly liberalised sector, Roderick Donker van Heel, head of National Express Deutschland, told Reuters.

For decades Germany protected the interests of national rail operator Deutsche Bahn by preventing long-distance bus services.

This year that changes, spelling new competition for Deutsche Bahn's rail services, which are typically faster but more expensive than long-distance buses.

"We are the market leaders in England, we are the market leaders in Spain and we want to become the market leaders in Germany," van Heel said in an interview.

He expected around half a million passengers in 2013, with services between cities in northern and eastern Germany to be added during the year.

"We are competing with a long-term vision and we want to build up a complete network," he said.

National Express will begin with services between Munich, Frankfurt and the industrial region of North Rhine-Westphalia, under the brand name of "city2city" with a fleet of 15 buses, he said.

The company also has German rail plans after winning a 1.6 billion euro contract from Deutsche Bahn last month to run commuter rail services in densely-populated northwestern Germany.

Van Heel said the market would likely see two to four big operators within a few years, including Deutsche Bahn which has said it would expand its bus services.

Deutsche Post has also said that it is examining entering the market in 2014.