BERLIN, March 6 Britain's National Express
expects to carry 500,000 bus passengers in Germany this
year as it launches operations in the newly liberalised sector,
Roderick Donker van Heel, head of National Express Deutschland,
told Reuters.
For decades Germany protected the interests of national rail
operator Deutsche Bahn by preventing long-distance bus
services.
This year that changes, spelling new competition for
Deutsche Bahn's rail services, which are typically faster but
more expensive than long-distance buses.
"We are the market leaders in England, we are the market
leaders in Spain and we want to become the market leaders in
Germany," van Heel said in an interview.
He expected around half a million passengers in 2013, with
services between cities in northern and eastern Germany to be
added during the year.
"We are competing with a long-term vision and we want to
build up a complete network," he said.
National Express will begin with services between Munich,
Frankfurt and the industrial region of North Rhine-Westphalia,
under the brand name of "city2city" with a fleet of 15 buses, he
said.
The company also has German rail plans after winning a 1.6
billion euro contract from Deutsche Bahn last month to run
commuter rail services in densely-populated northwestern
Germany.
Van Heel said the market would likely see two to four big
operators within a few years, including Deutsche Bahn which has
said it would expand its bus services.
Deutsche Post has also said that it is examining
entering the market in 2014.