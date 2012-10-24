LONDON Oct 24 British transport group National
Express Group said it had traded well in its third
quarter, driven by resilient performances from its UK bus and
rail businesses.
The company on Wednesday reported that its UK rail unit had
delivered an "excellent operational performance" so far this
year and that it was studying opportunities for expansion in the
German and Spanish rail markets.
National Express also said it was helping Britain's
Department for Transport (DfT) with its review into the
country's rail franchising system after the botched West Coast
Mainline competition.
Flaws in the bidding process were unearthed as the DfT was
preparing for a legal challenge by Virgin Trains over the
decision not to award its franchise to FirstGroup.
"We are working with the DfT on its current review and
continue to support the refranchising programme," said chief
executive Deane Finch.
"We had submitted a strong bid to retain the c2c franchise
from May 2013, prior to the overall refranchising process being
frozen by the DfT... our Great Western bid is also ready for
submission."
It said revenues at its British bus division was up 3
percent so far this year, while sales at its North American
school bus operation were 2 percent up in the nine months to the
end of September.
Revenues at the group's Spanish urban bus businesses grew
well during the period but Spanish intercity coach revenues were
down 2 percent during the period.
The transport operator said it remained on track to deliver
its profit expectations for 2012 but that "low economic growth,
government funding pressure and fuel cost inflation (was) likely
to constrain progress" next year.