July 26 British transport company National
Express Group Plc said its first-half profit fell 14
percent on weaker performance at its UK rail and coach
businesses.
The company, which also operates in North America, Spain and
Morocco, said profit before tax for January-June fell to 82
million pounds ($126.88 million) from 95.5 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 17 percent to 934.1 million pounds.
National Express' C2C commuter rail service, which runs
between London and South Essex, reported an operating profit of
15.5 million pounds, down 43 percent. Operating profit from the
company's coach business dropped 46 percent to 6.3 million
pounds.
National Express last month said its Spanish bus business,
Alsa, was performing well despite the impact of the euro-zone
crisis and that the Spanish government was paying back cash owed
to the company.