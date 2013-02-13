Feb 13 National Financial Partners Corp, a New York-based advisory and brokerage firm, said on Wednesday it hired veteran recruiter Dan Schwamb from LPL Financial as the company looks to expand its adviser footprint.

Schwamb, who had been at LPL for more than eight years, joined NFP Advisor Services Group as a senior vice president of business development.

Schwamb was previously a vice president of business development at LPL Financial LLC, the largest U.S. independent broker-dealer, where he recruited more than 240 advisers.

In his new role, Schwamb reports to NFP Advisor Services Group President James Poer.

LPL did not immediately comment on Schwamb's departure.