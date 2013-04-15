BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's 2016 net profit up 39.5 pct y/y
April 14 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
April 15 Wealth management company National Financial Partners said it agreed to be bought by private equity investment firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC for about $1.3 billion, including debt.
Madison Dearborn will pay $25.35 for each National Financial share, a premium of about 8 percent to the stock's Friday close.
National Financial shares were up about 6 percent before the bell on Monday.
April 14 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
MILAN, April 14 The new Chinese owners of Italian soccer club AC Milan plan to invest in a stadium and could eventually list the team on a stock market to help revive its fortunes, AC Milan's chief executive-designate said on Friday.