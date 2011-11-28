Nov 28 National Fuel Gas Co ( NFG.N ) on Monday sells $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.90 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.867 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.917 SETTLEMENT 12/1/2011 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 295 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS