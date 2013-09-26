Sept 26 National Grid Plc will pay more
than $6.3 million to compensate employees in New York and
Massachusetts who were not properly paid in the weeks after
Hurricane Sandy because of problems with a new computerized
payroll system.
The utility will pay $750 to each of the more than 8,500
hourly workers affected by glitches after National Grid launched
the new system in November 2012, soon after Sandy had struck the
U.S. Eastern Seaboard in late October.
Regulators said the problems kept workers from receiving
timely payment of some or all wages, including overtime, making
it harder for many to pay for repairs and other necessities.
The $750 payments are in addition to the payment of
previously unpaid wages, which has largely taken place.
Thursday's settlement was announced by New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman and Massachusetts Attorney General
Martha Coakley.
National Grid will also pay a $270,000 penalty to
Massachusetts. Coakley said the accord also resolves actions by
the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; the United
Steelworkers, AFL-CIO; and the Utility Workers Union of America.
Jackie Barry, a National Grid spokeswoman, said the company
is pleased to settle. "We have made significant progress in
resolving the payroll issues that have been affecting our
employees, and regret the inconvenience and frustration that
these issues have caused."
National Grid said it employs about 17,000 people in the
United States. The company is based in London.