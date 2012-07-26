* Expects Q3 adj EPS $0.20-$0.32 vs est. $0.23
July 26 National Instruments Corp,
which supplies measurement and automation products, posted
quarterly results above market estimates, and forecast a strong
third quarter as it expects more cost savings and higher systems
sales.
National Instruments also expects revenue in the current
quarter to benefit from a reduction in backlog as the company
completes shipment of a $40 million system order.
The company expects adjusted earnings of 20 cents to 32
cents per share for the quarter ending Sept. 30, on revenue of
between $272 million and $302 million.
Analysts on average were looking for earnings of 23 cents
per share, before special items, on revenue of $287.8 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell slightly to $26.4 million, or 22 cents per
share, for the second quarter.
Excluding items, it earned 27 cents per share, above
analysts' expectations of 21 cents.
Sales were up about 15 percent at $292 million, beating
analysts' expectations of $277.8 million.
Shares of the Texas-based company closed at $27.07 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.