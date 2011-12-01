HOUSTON Dec 1 Demand for drilling rigs in
onshore international markets is growing and may well be a
surprise source of growth for the industry next year, the chief
executive of National Oilwell Varco Inc told investors
on Thursday.
"We are seeing some good activity around the world," Pete
Miller, CEO of the oilfield services firm, told the Jefferies
energy conference. "The South American market has proven to be
very resilient."
In the last six months, National Oilwell has seen an uptick
in inquiries about onshore rigs from customers in countries
including Brazil and Poland, Miller said.
Shares of National Oilwell were off 0.5 percent at $71.33
in late morning New York Stock Exchange trading.