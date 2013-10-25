BRIEF-Hedge fund Elliott Advisors says met with PPG on Akzo Nobel
April 12 Hedge Fund Elliott Advisors Says Met With PPG Industries
Oct 25 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as revenue from its rig technology business rose 12 percent.
Third-quarter net income rose to $636 million, or $1.49 per share, from $612 million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.
The adjusted profit of $1.34 per share was slightly above the average analyst estimate of $1.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.69 billion.
April 12 Hedge Fund Elliott Advisors Says Met With PPG Industries
XIONGXIAN, China/BEIJING, April 12 Like many residents of Xiongxian county, a polluted corner of Hebei province, 17-year-old Liu Zipeng has been giddy with excitement since China announced plans this month for a vast new economic zone backed by President Xi Jinping himself.