(Adds details from statement)
Oct 25 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the
largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as margins in its rig
technology business, its largest, rose for the first time this
year.
National Oilwell shares rose nearly 4 percent to $82.00 in
premarket trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Margins at the business, which helps prepare oil and gas
wells for production, was hit in previous quarters by a slowdown
in North American gas drilling activity due to a weak prices.
Earlier this month Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
largest oilfield services company, said offshore drilling in
North America increased.
National Oilwell's rivals Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Inc
and Halliburton Co have reported profits that
topped Wall Street estimates mainly helped by strong
international drilling activity.
National Oilwell said margins in its rig technology business
rose to 21.3 percent in the third quarter from 20.7 percent in
the previous quarter. Margins were 23.9 percent a year earlier.
The company said margins and revenue at its other two units,
petroleum services & supplies, and distribution & transmission,
also rose in the third quarter compared with the second quarter.
Last month, the company said it would spin off its
distribution business, which provides maintenance, repair and
operating supplies, into a publicly traded company.
National Oilwell's third-quarter net income rose to $636
million, or $1.49 per share, in the third quarter from $612
million, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit of $1.34 per share was slightly above
analysts average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.69 billion. Revenue from its
rig technology business rose 12 percent and accounted for half
of the revenue in the quarter.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka, additional reporting by Braden
Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Ted Kerr and Savio D'Souza)