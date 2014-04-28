April 28 National Oilwell Varco Inc's
first-quarter profit beat analyst estimates, helped by strong
demand for its services that prepare oil and gas wells for
production.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $589 million,
or $1.37 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $502
million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding $19 million in pretax transaction charges, the
largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider earned $1.40 per share,
compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.38, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
