China's Zhenhua Oil setting up Singapore trading office -sources
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, March 30 China's Zhenhua Oil is setting up an oil trading office in Singapore that will start operating in April, three sources at the company said on Thursday.
Sept 24 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, said it would spin off its oilfield production equipment distribution business into a new publicly traded company.
The distribution group would have operations in 26 countries.
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, March 30 China's Zhenhua Oil is setting up an oil trading office in Singapore that will start operating in April, three sources at the company said on Thursday.
LONDON, March 30 Genel Energy, an Iraqi Kurdistan oil producer chaired by former BP boss Tony Hayward, slipped further into the red last year after it again downgraded reserves at its flagship oilfield and weak oil prices ate into profits.
* U.S. crude stocks hit record, but gasoline inventories fall