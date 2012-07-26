July 25 The deal for Schlumberger's
Wilson distribution arm ended up costing National Oilwell Varco
Inc more than the $800 million estimated by Schlumberger
three months ago in order to account for its working capital.
Schlumberger said late on Wednesday the final total of $906
million in cash included $95 million for the working capital in
the business, which generated $2.1 billion in revenue last year
by shipping pipes, fittings and other equipment for oil and gas
companies.
Schlumberger booked a pretax gain of $137 million, or $16
million after tax, from the sale, according to its quarterly
filing with regulators. Wilson had been acquired by Schlumberger
through its $11.3 billion buyout of Smith International in 2010.
Also in the second quarter, NOV bought oilfield production
equipment distributor CE Franklin, in which Schlumberger held a
56 percent stake. That netted the world's largest oilfield
services company $122 million in cash.
It has been a busy year for Schlumberger in terms of
striking corporate deals. Earlier this month, it bought a 20.1
percent stake in Anton Oilfield Services Group, a
Chinese firm listed in Hong Kong.