April 25 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, reported on Wednesday a higher quarterly profit and a modest increase in its backlog of business.

First-quarter net profit climbed to $606 million, or $1.42 per share, from $407 million, or 96 cents per share, a year before.

Revenue grew 37 percent to $4.3 billion.

Its backlog of mostly offshore rig equipment rose 2 percent from the fourth quarter to $10.36 billion.