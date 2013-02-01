BRIEF-Russia sees Sovkomflot valuation at more than $2 bln
* The company's valuation is seen at more than $2 billion ahead of a planned state stake sale, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Viktor Olersky said on Friday. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk)
Feb 1 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher revenue from its rig technology business, its biggest.
Fourth-quarter net income increased to $668 million, or $1.56 per share, from $574 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 33 percent to $5.7 billion.
June 2 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday as a clutch of economic data showed the economy continues to strengthen, ahead of the monthly employment data for May.