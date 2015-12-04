BRIEF-Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Q1 AFAD of $0.08 per unit
* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust reports first quarter results and solid progress on redeploying capital into higher growth opportunities
Dec 4 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc is in exclusive talks to sell National Security Solutions (NSS), its government services division, to CACI International Inc for around $550 million, people familiar with the deal said on Friday.
A deal could be announced as early as next week, assuming negotiations are concluded successfully, the people said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. L-3 and CACI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C. and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
OTTAWA, May 8 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will discuss trade and infrastructure financing during a bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the G7 meeting in Bari, Italy later this week, a senior Canadian finance official said on Monday.