By Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis
Dec 4 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc is
in exclusive talks to sell National Security Solutions (NSS),
its government services division, to smaller defense contractor
CACI International Inc for around $550 million, people
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
If it strikes a deal, L-3 would be the latest military
technology company to shed its less-profitable government
consultancy operations in response to lower U.S. military
spending.
A deal would help L-3, the Pentagon's No. 7 prime contractor
last year, as it looks to move away from low-margin businesses
and focus on the communications and defense electronics markets.
A deal could be announced as early as next week, assuming
negotiations are concluded successfully, said the people, who
asked not to be identified because the negotiations are
confidential.
L-3 declined comment. CACI did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Shares of L-3 closed up 2.7 percent on Friday at $124.01,
while CACI shares rose 1.2 percent to $101.64.
NSS sells a wide range of services to businesses, government
and intelligence agencies. Recently, NSS was awarded a contract
to provide comprehensive training to Royal Saudi Air Force
operations personnel.
Based in Arlington, Virginia, CACI sells information
services to national security agencies, the military, and other
government departments. It has a market value of about $2.4
billion.
Chris Kubasik, who was previously a president and chief
operating officer of Lockheed Martin Corp, joined L-3 as
president and chief operating officer in late October.
A successful divestiture of the NSS business would buck a
trend of failed sales of similar units, such as BAE Systems
Plc's attempt to sell its services unit, which was
called off after a long effort.
Other large defense contractors have also soured on the
struggling government services sector. Lockheed Martin,
the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, said earlier this year that it
plans to sell or spin off information technology and services
businesses that generate $6 billion in annual revenue.
CACI is vying for the Lockheed assets and has discussed a
so-called Reverse Morris Trust deal, which would avoid a heavy
tax bill, sources familiar with the matter said earlier this
week. CACI faces competition in that auction from Leidos
Holdings Inc.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington and Greg Roumeliotis in
New York; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington;
