Dec 8 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc said it would sell its government services division, National Security Solutions, to smaller defense contractor CACI International Inc for $550 million in cash.

The deal will help L-3, the Pentagon's No. 7 prime contractor last year, as it looks to move away from low-margin businesses and focus on the communications and defense electronics markets. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)