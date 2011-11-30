Nov 30 National Solar Power said it will
spend $700 million to develop a 200-megawatt solar farm in
Florida's Hardee County, making it the company's second project
in the state that has one of the highest per-capita electricity
demand in the country.
The utility-scale solar power provider plans to build 10
200-acre farms, each costing $70 million. Its first Florida
project is in the Gadsden County.
"Florida is the new frontier when it comes to solar farm
development," Chief Executive James Scrivener said in a
statement.
The first phase of the Hardee project is expected to be up
and running within 6-7 months of breaking ground, once
appropriate local and state permitting process is completed.
The project is expected to create 200 jobs during the
five-year construction phase and up to 50 permanent operations
jobs, the company said.
National Solar said it was negotiating with several large
financial institutions and private equity investors to provide
financing for the project.
It has already entered into an agreement with Progress
Energy's Florida arm to sell power from the Hardee
project, and is in discussions with other potential customers.
National Solar, the 3-year-old company that has power supply
agreements for more than 3,000 megawatts in the Southeastern
United States, said it has formed a company named Green
Infrastructure Partners LLC to help fund renewable energy
projects.