Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a statement.
DUBAI, July 27 The board of Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB) recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.60 riyal per share for the first half of 2016, the kingdom's largest lender said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
The payout is lower than the 0.80 riyal per share which the bank paid for the first half of last year, bourse data showed. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were little changed on Friday with Chinese property developers softer on news of rating downgrades and concerns over policy tightening by mainland regulators.