DUBAI, July 27 The board of Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB) recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.60 riyal per share for the first half of 2016, the kingdom's largest lender said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The payout is lower than the 0.80 riyal per share which the bank paid for the first half of last year, bourse data showed.