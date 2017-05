DUBAI Jan 29 The board of Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank is recommending a dividend of 1 riyal per share for the second half of 2016, the kingdom's largest lender said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

The payout is higher than the 0.75 riyal which the bank paid for the second half of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)