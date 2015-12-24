DUBAI Dec 24 The board of Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB) recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.75 riyals ($0.20) per share for the second half of 2015, the kingdom's largest lender said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The payout is higher than the 0.65 riyals per share which the bank paid in the second half of last year, bourse data showed.

($1 = 3.7505 riyals) (Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)