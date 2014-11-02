RIYADH Nov 2 The retail portion of the 22.5
billion riyal ($6 billion) initial share sale by Saudi Arabia's
National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE was 16 times subscribed
late on the final day of the offer, the bank said on Sunday.
As of eight o'clock in the evening, 1.17 million subscribers
had put up a total of 215.8 billion riyals for the 300 million
shares offered to retail investors, which were priced at 45
riyals each.
The final results of the share sale, the biggest ever
conducted in the Arab world and the second-largest globally this
year after Alibaba Group in New York, will be announced
in coming days, the state-owned bank said. The offer ran between
Oct. 19 and Nov. 2.
In addition to the retail portion, which comprises 15
percent of its stock, Saudi Arabia's biggest bank by assets is
placing 200 million shares or 10 percent of its stock with the
state-run Private Pension Agency.
Investor demand for the share sale was overwhelming partly
because Saudi authorities tend to price initial public offers of
stock cheaply, using them to spread the kingdom's corporate
wealth among its citizens.
Securities analysts said the 45 riyal offer price was at a
considerable discount to NCB's true value, representing a price
to book value of about 2.0 times while the Saudi banking
sector's average is roughly 2.2 times.
