DUBAI Nov 12 Shares in Saudi Arabia's biggest
lender, National Commercial Bank, jumped their daily
10 percent limit upon listing on Wednesday after a $6 billion
IPO, the largest ever in the Arab world and the second-biggest
globally this year.
Completing the initial public offer last week, state-owned
NCB said the $3.6 billion portion for retail investors was 23
times subscribed, with a total of 1.25 million subscribers -
roughly one in every 16 Saudi citizens - taking part.
Demand for the IPO, at a fixed price of 45 riyals per share,
was huge partly because Saudi authorities tend to price initial
offers of equity cheaply, using them to spread corporate wealth
among citizens.
Institutional investors were not allowed to take part in the
offer and will have to buy the stock, which is certain to become
a staple in every Saudi Arabia-focused portfolio, on the
secondary market.
Bahrain-based Securities & Investment Co rated NCB a "high
conviction buy" with a target price of 72 riyals, citing its
outlook for strong balance sheet growth and sustainable margins.
The stock opened on Wednesday at 49.5 riyals, with a massive
amount of unfilled buy orders that came close to equalling the
bourse's total trading volume on a normal day.
NCB's surge underscores a generally bullish mood on Saudi
Arabia's stock market, which is preparing for inflows of fresh
money early next year, when regulators plan to allow foreigners
to buy local stocks directly for the first time.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)