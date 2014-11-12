(Adds analysis, context)
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI Nov 12 Shares in Saudi Arabia's biggest
lender, National Commercial Bank, jumped their daily
10 percent limit upon listing on Wednesday after a $6 billion
IPO, the largest ever in the Arab world and the second-biggest
globally this year.
Completing the initial public offer last week, state-owned
NCB said the $3.6 billion portion for retail investors was 23
times subscribed, with a total of 1.25 million subscribers -
roughly one in every 16 Saudi citizens - taking part.
Demand for the IPO, at a fixed price of 45 riyals per share,
was huge partly because Saudi authorities tend to price initial
offers of equity cheaply, using them to spread corporate wealth
among citizens.
Institutional investors were not allowed to take part in the
offer and will have to buy the stock, which looks certain to
become a staple in most Saudi Arabia-focused portfolios, on the
secondary market.
The stock opened on Wednesday at 49.5 riyals, with a massive
amount of unfilled buy orders that came close to equalling the
bourse's total trading volume on a normal day.
Bahrain-based Securities & Investment Co rated NCB a "high
conviction buy" with a target price of 72 riyals, citing its
outlook for strong balance sheet growth and sustainable margins.
Based on listed Saudi banks' median price to 2013 earnings
ratio, NCB would be worth about 76 riyals.
Most IPO investors are likely to wait until the stock trades
at higher levels before selling, which will take three or four
days, said Maged Ali Hasan, head of brokerage services at
EFG-Hermes in Riyadh.
NCB's surge underscores a generally positive mood on Saudi
Arabia's stock market, which is preparing for inflows of fresh
money early next year, when regulators plan to allow foreigners
to buy local stocks directly for the first time.
Twenty-five percent of the bank's capital was sold in the
IPO, with 60 percent of the offer going to retail investors and
the remainder allocated to the Public Pension Agency. At
Wednesday's traded price, NCB added 99 billion riyals ($26.4
billion) to Saudi Arabia's pre-listing stock market
capitalisation of $518 billion.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)