DUBAI, July 9 Saudi Arabia's National Commercial
Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest bank by assets,
posted a 2.6 percent fall in second-quarter net income, it said
on Thursday, missing analysts' forecasts.
The lender made a net profit of 2.36 billion riyals ($629
million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 2.43
billion riyals in the same period of 2014, it said in a bourse
statement.
Four analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would
post, on average, a profit of 2.47 billion riyals.
The lender listed on the Riyadh bourse in November 2014
after the largest-ever initial public offer of shares in the
Arab world.
