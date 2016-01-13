China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
DUBAI Jan 13 Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest bank, reported a 16.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts.
The lender made a net profit of 2.13 billion riyals in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 1.83 billion riyals in the same period of 2014, it said in a bourse statement.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast NCB would make a quarterly profit of 1.95 billion riyals. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: