DUBAI, April 18 Saudi Arabia's National
Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest lender,
reported a 2.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on
Tuesday as trading and investments income edged up, offsetting a
rise in expenses.
It is the sixth major Saudi bank to report earnings this
quarter, with results mixed because of a rise in bad debt for
some and higher operating income for others.
NCB's net profit rose to 2.70 billion riyals ($720 million)
in the three months to March 31, from 2.63 billion riyals in the
same period of 2016, it said in a bourse statement.
SICO Bahrain had forecast NCB would make a quarterly profit
of 2.39 billion riyals.
NCB's total operating income climbed by 2.9 percent during
the quarter as a result of higher trading income, income from
investments and gains on non-trading investment.
Operating expenses rose by 3.2 percent mainly due to an
increase in impairment charges for credit losses and an increase
in depreciation of property and equipment.
Banks in the kingdom are contending with sluggish activity
as depressed oil prices prompt reduced spending by the
government, companies and consumers.
Deposits at the bank, which has perhaps the closest links to
the government, dipped 3.8 percent year on year to 313.65
billion riyals at the end of March, continuing the decline in
levels seen in 2016.
Saudi banking deposits have come under strain as the
government has drawn down cash parked with banks to help plug
its budget deficit.
Loans and advances at the end of March stood at 254.20
billion riyals, down 4.2 percent on a year earlier.
Quarterly operating income rose by 2.9 percent on the
corresponding period of 2016 to 4.86 billion riyals, while
profits from special commissions decreased 2.2 percent over the
same timeframe to 3.36 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
