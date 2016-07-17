DUBAI, July 17 Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's listed largest lender, reported a 3.2 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, at the low end of analysts' forecasts.

The bank made a net profit of 2.44 billion riyals ($665 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 2.36 billion riyals in the same period of 2015, it said in a bourse statement.

Four analysts had forecast on average that NCB would make a quarterly profit of 2.54 billion riyals.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Deposits at the bank, which has close links to the government, shrank 12.8 percent year-on-year to 314.71 billion riyals at the end of June, continuing a decline seen in the first three months of 2016.

Lower oil prices are forcing Saudi lenders to adjust to tighter liquidity as the government uses revenues previously placed as deposits with banks to help plug its budget deficit.

The trend contrasts with previous years when Saudi banks were able to build up hefty deposits from revenues earned by the government from high oil prices.

Loans and advances at the end of June stood at 264.77 billion riyals, up 13.0 percent on a year earlier.

Quarterly operating income rose 6.8 percent to 9.32 billion riyals, while profits from special commissions increased 9.1 percent to 6.72 billion riyals.

The bank plans to expand overseas, growing its Turkey franchise while exploring new markets including Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt, its chairman Mansour al-Maiman told Reuters in May. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)