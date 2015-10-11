DUBAI Oct 11 Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank (NCB), the kingdom's largest bank by assets, reported a 6.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, missing analyst forecasts.

The lender made a net profit of 1.99 billion riyals ($530.62 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 1.87 billion riyals in the same period of 2014, it said in a bourse statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast NCB would make a quarterly profit of 2.23 billion riyals.

The lender listed on the Riyadh bourse in November 2014 after the largest-ever initial public offer of shares in the Arab world.

Since then it has posted only modest growth in earnings, with profits curtailed by weak fee income and rising operating expenses.

NCB attributed its profit rise to higher quarterly operating income, which increased 4.8 percent year-on-year to 4.31 billion riyals. Profits from special commissions increased 15 percent over the same timeframe to 3.21 billion riyals.

Loans and advances at the end of September stood at 237.25 billion riyals, gaining 11.1 percent on the same point of 2014, while deposits rose 5.8 percent to 363.72 billion riyals over the same period.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Tom Arnold)