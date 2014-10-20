RIYADH Oct 20 Saudi Arabia's biggest bank has
responded to criticism of its operations from Islamic scholars
by pledging to convert itself into a full-fledged Islamic bank
within about five years.
The decision, made as the bank launches a $6 billion initial
public offer of its shares, the largest-ever equity sale in the
Arab world, shows how Saudi Arabia's conservative brand of Islam
can have a big impact on business decisions in the kingdom.
State-owned National Commercial Bank (NCB) IPO-NACO.SE,
which has about $116 billion of assets, currently has a mixed
business - most of it conforms to Islamic principles such as
bans on interest payments and pure monetary speculation, but
some of it involves conventional banking. Some other banks in
Saudi Arabia are also mixed.
Last week some members of Saudi Arabia's highest religious
body, the Council of Senior Scholars, said investing in NCB's
share offer was not permissible because too much of its business
was non-Islamic.
"Religion comes above every thing," Sheikh Abdullah
al-Mutlaq, one of the members, told state television.
Although securities analysts said the scholars' criticism
was unlikely to derail the IPO, which promises big profits to
Saudi individual investors, NCB held a meeting last Thursday of
its own sharia board of Islamic scholars plus its chief
executive, chairman and other officials.
The sharia board reviewed a plan by NCB to convert itself
into a full-fledged Islamic bank within a period "that is
expected not to exceed five years", the board said in a
statement.
It determined that the bank had a "sincere will" to become
fully Islamic, adding that some fatwas or religious rulings in
the past had found it permissible to buy shares in a
conventional bank that would become Islamic.
As of June, two-thirds of the bank's assets were Islamic in
nature while the remaining third were conventional; 78 percent
of all of NCB's financing deals were sharia-compliant, as were
92 percent of its liabilities and 73 percent of its income, the
sharia board said.
Conversions of conventional banks into Islamic ones are rare
but not unprecedented; there have been examples among lenders in
Bahrain and Pakistan, although NCB would be unique because of
its size and complexity. NCB would be expected to convert
various subsidiaries such as brokerage and fund management
units.
NCB's 435.5 billion riyals of assets as of June exceed the
295.2 billion riyals held by Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Banking and
Investment Corp, currently the world's biggest
full-fledged Islamic bank.
Subscriptions for NCB's IPO, the first by a bank in the
kingdom since 2008, opened on Sunday and will run until Nov. 2.
Analysts believe the shares are cheaply valued - IPOs in Saudi
Arabia are often priced low as a way for the kingdom to share
corporate wealth with its citizens - and that the offer will
draw heavy demand.
Clerics' opinions in Saudi Arabia have affected a wide range
of Saudi business practices, including the growth of health
insurance and the use of residential mortgages; women are not
permitted to drive, a significant cost for some families and
businesses.
(Writing by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)