JAKARTA May 17 Saudi Arabia's largest lender by
assets, National Commercial Bank (NCB), plans to expand
overseas, growing its Turkey franchise while exploring new
markets including Malaysia, Indonesia and Egypt, its chairman
told Reuters.
The move could break the mould of the kingdom's banking
sector, which hosts a range of large and well-capitalised
financial institutions but which have traditionally focused on
serving the domestic market.
NCB derives 8 percent of its revenues from overseas, mostly
from its majority stake in Turkiye Finans, but it hopes to enter
a new market as early as next year, chairman Mansour al-Maiman
said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Jakarta.
Expanding its Turkey franchise could prove easier, but with
$120 billion in assets it is also considering acquisitions and
greenfield operations to leverage on its product know-how,
al-Maiman said.
A specific timeframe and mode of entry would depend on local
investment climate and regulatory framework, he added.
The plans from NCB, majority-owned by sovereign fund the
Public Investment Fund, follow the release last month of a
package of reforms and initiatives by the government known as
"Saudi Vision 2030".
The government wants to end the kingdom's reliance on oil
and transform it into a global investment power, plans which
include widening the geographical footprint of established local
brands.
NCB is also on track to become a full-fledged Islamic bank
over the next 5 years, with a target of having 90 percent of its
assets and revenues as sharia-compliant by 2018.
The bank currently classifies around 75 percent of its
assets and 81 percent of its revenues as sharia-compliant.
All of NCB's branch network and retail business now follow
Islamic principles, with some remaining conventional contracts
linked to legacy transactions held by its treasury.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim Coghill)