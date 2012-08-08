* Pretax profit jumps to $16.4 mln
* Elections seen increasing advertising revenue
NAIROBI Aug 8 Kenyan group Nation Media
has posted a 23 percent jump in first-half pretax
profits on the back of higher newspaper revenues.
The publisher of Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper and the
operator of NTV said on Wednesday profit rose to 1.38 billion
shillings ($16.4 million).
Chairman Wilfred Kiboro attributed the growth to gains in
market share for its products and services, cost cutting
measures, a stable foreign exchange rate and lower prices for
newsprint paper.
He said an expansion into neighbouring markets such as
Rwanda, where it started to operate a radio station earlier this
year, would bolster earnings in the future.
"We are optimistic that initiatives we have taken are going
to continue bearing fruit. This is more so to ensure we do not
continue to depend on Kenya," he told investors.
Nation also runs newspapers, radio and television stations
in Uganda and Tanzania. Circulation revenue for its newspapers
division rose by 13 percent, while advertising sales revenue
revenue went up by 9 percent.
It increased its interim dividend by 67 percent to 2.50
shillings a share, while its earning per share rose 25.2 percent
to 5.8 shillings.
Samora Kariuki, an analyst at NIC Securities said he was
optimistic about the firm's second half outlook, due to an
expected increase in advertising spending in Kenya ahead of a
March 2013 election.
He said falling commodity prices in the international
markets would also reflect positively on Nation's margins due to
lower newsprint costs.
($1=83.9500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Greg Mahlich)