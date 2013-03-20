Oil prices dive 3 percent to three-week low; OPEC crude output up
NEW YORK Oil prices sank 3 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday as an increase in Libyan output helped boost monthly OPEC crude production for the first time this year.
NAIROBI, March 20 Kenyan Nation Media Group's pretax profit jumped by a quarter last year to 3.5 billion shillings ($40.86 million), thanks to its expansion across the region and improved advertising sales, it said on Wednesday.
"We will continue to identify new opportunities in the greater east Africa," said Linus Gitahi, the company's chief executive.
($1 = 85.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough)
NEW YORK Oil prices sank 3 percent to a three-week low on Wednesday as an increase in Libyan output helped boost monthly OPEC crude production for the first time this year.
ABIDJAN Authorities in Ivory Coast have questioned two senior military officers close to parliamentary speaker Guillaume Soro, one of his spokesmen said on Wednesday, after an arms cache was found recently in the home of an aide.