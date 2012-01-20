Jan 20 Residential mortgage loan servicer Nationstar Mortgage Holdings named Bank of America Merrill Lynch to underwrite its initial public offering.

Last May, the company, which is backed by private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise upto $400 million in IPO.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Nationstar said it intends to use the proceeds from the offering to service acquisitions and for other general corporate purposes.

The company hopes to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange but did not reveal the symbol, or the number of shares it planned to sell or their expected price.