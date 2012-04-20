BRIEF-Gain Capital May 2017 retail segment OTC trading volume $219.5 bln vs $223.4 bln
* May 2017 retail segment otc trading volume $219.5 billion versus $223.4 billion
April 20 Nationstar Mortgage LLC/Capital Corp on Friday sold $275 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, RBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE AMT $275 MLN COUPON 9.625 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 9.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/25/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 825 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* May 2017 retail segment otc trading volume $219.5 billion versus $223.4 billion
MUMBAI, June 9 India's market regulator on Friday approved the appointment of Vikram Limaye, head of infrastructure lender IDFC Ltd, as the next managing director and chief executive of National Stock Exchange (NSE), subject to his resignation from a cricket committee.