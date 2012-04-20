April 20 Nationstar Mortgage LLC/Capital Corp on Friday sold $275 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, RBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE AMT $275 MLN COUPON 9.625 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 9.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/25/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 825 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS