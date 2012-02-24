* Sees IPO of 16.7 mln shrs priced at $17-$19/shr
* Will list shares under ticker symbol "NSM"
Feb 24 Residential mortgage loan servicer
Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc said it expects to sell 16.7
million shares at $17 to $19 apiece in its initial public
offering.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the Lewisville, Texas-based company also said it
expects to list its shares under the ticker symbol "NSM" on the
New York Stock Exchange.
The lead underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo Securities.
The company filed for an IPO of up to $400 million last May,
but at the midpoint of the expected price range, it will raise
only about $300 million in proceeds.
Regulatory scrutiny of bank mortgage servicers is expected
to benefit non-bank residential mortgage servicers like
Nationstar.
Earlier this month, five large U.S. banks that had been
under investigation over faulty mortgage practices agreed to a
$25 billion settlement with 49 states and federal agencies.
Nationstar Mortgage, which is backed by private equity firm
Fortress Investment Group LLC, said it had serviced over 645,000
residential mortgage loans as of December 31, 2011.