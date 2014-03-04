LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - Demand for Nationwide Building Society's inaugural Additional Tier 1 issue is in excess of GBP9bn, according to a lead manager.

Official guidance has been set at 7% area, tighter than the initial price thoughts of 7.25% to 7.5%. Order books for the perpetual non-call 5.25-year deal will close in 15 minutes.

Citi, Deutsche, RBS and UBS are leading the trade.