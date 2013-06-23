LONDON, June 23 Nationwide, Britain's
biggest customer-owned financial services group, is drawing up
plans to raise at least 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) to fill
a hole in its balance sheet, the Sunday Times said.
Nationwide must raise additional capital of 400 million
pounds in order to meet a new target for banks to hold core Tier
One capital equivalent to 7 percent of their risk-weighted
assets, Britain's financial regulator said last week.
In addition, Nationwide must raise extra capital to meet
another new requirement by the Bank of England for banks to have
a leverage ratio of at least 3 percent. Its leverage ratio
currently stands at 2 percent.
The leverage ratio measures capital against total loans, not
adjusted for their supposed riskiness, and some bankers argue it
penalises low-risk, high volume businesses like mortgage
lending. Nationwide is Britain's third-biggest home loans
provider.
Chief Executive Graham Beale has said the leverage ratio is
"crude" and "an unsophisticated measure which ignores the
quality of an organisation's assets".
A Nationwide spokesman said the Sunday Times report was
"speculative".
"We are completely confident of meeting the 3 percent ratio
target in good time for its introduction as a regulatory
measure. We have a wide range of options which we will build
into any plans which we devise," he said.
Nationwide said in May that it planned to raise up to 500
million pounds through an issue of so-called core capital
deferred shares (CCDS). The Sunday Times said it could issue a
500 million-pound bond within weeks followed by a second bond to
raise between 500 million and 1 billion pounds, which could
follow later in the summer.
The robustness of customer-owned financial services
businesses has been under scrutiny since the Co-operative Bank
was forced to agree a 1.5 billion pound rescue plan requiring
its bondholders to take losses.