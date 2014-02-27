LONDON, Feb 27 (IFR) - Nationwide Building Society is considering issuing the first sterling-denominated Additional Tier 1 capital bond, after it hired a group of banks to manage an investor roadshow ahead of the possible transaction, said one of the lead managers on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, UBS and RBS are arranging the meetings which will take place in the United Kingdom from Friday, February 28.

A transaction may follow, subject to market conditions, said the lead.