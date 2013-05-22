LONDON May 22 Nationwide, Britain's
biggest customer-owned financial services group, plans to issue
new loss-absorbing debt in the next year to bolster its capital
position, Chief Executive Graham Beale told reporters on a
conference call.
Beale said Nationwide did not need to raise additional
capital to meet regulatory demands but wanted to do so for
strategic reasons. He added that Nationwide executives had held
talks with the regulators over its capital position.
"We do think it's important that we've got access to capital
from a strategic viewpoint, either to respond to some shock to
our system or for some inorganic opportunity or an accelerated
growth plan," Beale said.
He said Nationwide would look to raise "a few hundred
million" from the issue.