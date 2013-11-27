(Adds detail, background)

By Josie Cox

LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Nationwide Building Society has opened books on its Core Capital Deferred Shares (CCDS) issue, said one of the banks managing the sale on Wednesday morning.

Initial price thoughts for the perpetual sterling issue have been set at 10.5%-11%, with the deal expected to be GBP500m in size.

Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan Cazenove and UBS have already collected interest of over GBP1.2bn ahead of pricing, which is scheduled for later in the session.

Coupons will be payable from distributable items from Nationwide's financial year with a cap at GBP15 per CCDS. The cap will be adjusted for inflation.

Nationwide is currently aiming to meet demands from the Prudential Regulatory Authority for a plan to beef up its leverage ratio ahead of the 2019 Basel deadline.

In June, the PRA published results of its capital exercise, highlighting the low leverage ratios of 2.5% at Barclays and 2% at Nationwide. It requires a CET1 leverage ratio of at least 3% by the end of 2015, giving the UK mutual a shortfall of about GBP2bn.

As at 30 September 2013, Nationwide's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio (on an end-point Basel III basis) was 11%, one of the strongest ratios amongst major UK institutions.

The traction of demand for Wednesday's deal may come as something of a surprise to some, given the initial reservations that investors seemed to have relating to the structure of the deal.

With no redemption date, Nationwide can only buy the paper back in the open market. There is no guarantee that the secondary market will be liquid enough for investors to trade the securities as they could equity. (Reporting By Josie Cox, editing by Julian Baker)