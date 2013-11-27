BRIEF-Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017
LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Nationwide Building Society has attracted GBP1.75bn of demand for its inaugural Core Capital Deferred Shares (CCDS) issue, according to a lead manager, allowing the deal to price tighter than the initial guidance.
The bond is expected to price at 10.25%, inside initial price thoughts of 10.5% to 11%. The issuer is expected to raise GBP500m in the market via leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan Cazenove and UBS.
* Halt medical inc -filed voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Acessa Health, Inc Source text for Eikon: