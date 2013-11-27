LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Nationwide Building Society has attracted GBP1.75bn of demand for its inaugural Core Capital Deferred Shares (CCDS) issue, according to a lead manager, allowing the deal to price tighter than the initial guidance.

The bond is expected to price at 10.25%, inside initial price thoughts of 10.5% to 11%. The issuer is expected to raise GBP500m in the market via leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan Cazenove and UBS.