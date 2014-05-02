(Corrects to say Roberts will take up the role in July 2015)
LONDON May 2 Britain's biggest customer-owned
lender Nationwide said on Friday it had appointed
David Roberts as its new chairman and that he will take up the
role in July 2015.
Roberts is stepping down as deputy chairman of Lloyds
Banking Group to join Nationwide and will leave the
bank later this month.
Roberts has held a number of senior positions in banking and
finance. He has been deputy chairman of Lloyds since 2012 and
was chief executive officer for international retail and
commercial banking at Barclays between 2004 and 2006.
