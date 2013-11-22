* First issue of new core capital deferred shares

* CEO says other European mutuals will follow suit

* Coupon is not fixed but has 15 pct cap

* Coupon initially expected to be between 9.5-11.5 pct - CEO

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Nov 22 Britain's Nationwide will raise up to 500 million pounds ($800 million) by issuing a type of debt that meets new rules on capital but does not compromise the group's mutual model - becoming the first customer-owned lender to do so.

Chief Executive Graham Beale said the group had spent four years designing the securities and will raise 300-500 million pounds through the so-called core capital deferred shares to institutional and professional investors.

The new instrument is an alternative to permanent interest rate bearing shares (PIBS), which were issued by mutually owned financial services firms in the past but no longer count toward core capital under new regulatory rules and may address concerns over the 'mutual' model. Mutuals were seen as vulnerable compared with publicly listed banks because they cannot tap existing shareholders for funds in times of crisis.

Beale told Reuters the issue would establish a precedent for mutuals across Europe.

"It's also then available to the rest of the UK mutual sector, the other building societies, and, talking to our advisers, they think this may well play out with some of the European mutuals," he said.

Investors who buy the shares will be entitled to just one vote at meetings, regardless of how much they have invested.

The coupon on the shares is discretionary and not fixed. It will be based on how the business is performing. Beale told Reuters that, based on current market conditions, he expected investors to receive an annual payout of between 9.5 percent and 11.5 percent with a cap of 15 percent.

Beale said the issue would improve its leverage ratio by between 0.12 and 0.2 percentage points.

Nationwide's leverage ratio stands at 2.3 percent and it must get that up to 3 percent by 2015. Beale said it was well-positioned to achieve that goal, which was agreed with Britain's financial regulator in July.

Beale said he does not expect Nationwide to issue more core capital deferred shares before 2015, and is confident it can meet that target through retained earnings.

"The important thing is we've got a stake in the ground if we need to call on this sort of issuance but we have no immediate or medium term plans to issue," he said.

A prospectus is being sent to investors and trading in the new instrument will start on Dec. 9.

Nationwide said last week that it had more than doubled its profit in the first half of its fiscal year and was picking up business from all major competitors.

Its performance has contrasted with that of customer-owned rival, the Co-operative Bank, which has fallen under the control of U.S. hedge funds after a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall.

Beale said Nationwide had not taken away significant numbers of customers from the Co-operative Bank after this weekend's scandal.