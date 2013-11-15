LONDON Nov 15 Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, reported a 155 percent rise in underlying profit in the first half of its fiscal year, benefiting from increased lending and customers switching to it from rivals.

Nationwide, Britain's third-biggest mortgage lender, said it made an underlying profit of 332 million pounds ($534.2 million) in the six months to the end up September, up from 130 the year before.

The performance reflected an improved net interest margin - the difference between the rate it offers to savers and the rate it charges borrowers. Like others in the industry, Nationwide has benefited from interest rates for savers being at an all-time low.

"The first six months of the financial year have seen Nationwide build on the momentum generated in 2012/13, with strong business volumes driving an excellent financial performance," said Chief Executive Graham Beale.