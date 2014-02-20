(Corrects period end to December)
LONDON Feb 20 Nationwide, Britain's
biggest customer-owned lender, said the number of customers
opening new personal current accounts rose by 20 percent in the
nine months to end December.
The increase helped Britain's third-biggest mortgage lender
more than double underlying profit to 539 million pounds ($901
million) during the period.
Nationwide is seeking to challenge the dominance of
Britain's five biggest banks - Lloyds Banking Group,
Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays, HSBC
and Santander UK
($1 = 0.5983 British pounds)
